“Rodgers is clueless” and “Sack him”: – These fans react as Leicester’s Champions League hopes fade with 3-0 loss to Spurs

Brendan Rodgers is a curious case as a manager, because he has a reputation that’s much higher than he probably deserves.

On a basic level he’s able to get his teams to play nice football and they work hard for each other when the pressure is off, but he just can’t do it when the going gets tough.

He bottled it at Liverpool when they had a serious chance to win the league, and it now looks like his Leicester team have thrown away their Champions League hopes for next season too.

Even at Celtic he started to falter in a one horse race after a couple of seasons, and it appears the inevitable crash has happened at Leicester too.

They lost 3-0 to Spurs today and every goal came from a counter attack where Leicester’s defence was horrible exposed, and it’s a major blow.

Man United now have a game in hand against West Ham that you fancy them to win easily, and The Foxes have thrown away their goal difference advantage too.

It means they will need to beat Man United possibly by two or three goals in the final game, and it does look unlikely.

Some supporters will look at things and say finishing fifth would still be impressive for the club, but it sounds like these fans have run out of patience with the manager:

Honestly, Rogers is clueless — Nigerian Kevin Hart ? (@jocular_solo) July 19, 2020

sack him — • (@Vardesque) July 19, 2020

Rubbish, you lot were shocking, you don’t deserve top 4. — Chris (@cpj93070) July 19, 2020

I expected nothing and yet still I’m let down, beyond annoyed at this club, it’s just over. #LCFC — Amar ??? (@RaithathaAmar) July 19, 2020

Rodgers out — CamPepperr (@NotCammm) July 19, 2020

Hate to say it but it’s been another tactical nightmare from Rodgers following ‘that’ half-time sub at Bournemouth. Playing out from the back and a high-line with Bennett, Morgan and Evans against a pacey, counter-attacking Spurs side was just suicidal. — Charlie Carmichael (@CharlieJC93) July 19, 2020

They do still have a chance of top four, but it’s now looking very unlikely.