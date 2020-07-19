Solskjaer tipped to deviate from FA Cup strategy for Chelsea clash with this change

Goalkeeper is the one position that you don’t want to mess about with and rotate, so it’s often tough for the back ups to get chance.

Recently it’s become very common for the number two to start the cup games, and it does make sense. The games will generally be against weaker opposition, and it means you can claim you didn’t take it seriously when you lose.

Things can get complicated if you start to go deeper into a competition, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a huge call to make against Chelsea today.

Sergio Romero has been United’s cup keeper this season and he’ll probably expect to start, but a report from The Manchester Evening News has suggested that David de Gea may start instead.

It might be harsh on the Argentine but it’s hard to argue against if it does happen. Winning the FA Cup is the best chance of silverware for these two this season, and they will fancy their chances against Arsenal in the final.

United have been scintillating in recent weeks but Chelsea are good going forward, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should want to play his best goalkeeper for this one.

This hasn’t been confirmed yet, so it will be interesting to see how they line up.