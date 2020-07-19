Video: Raheem Sterling gets away with horrific stamp on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling got away with a truly horrific challenge on Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in yesterday’s FA Cup clash.

The Gunners ended up winning 2-0 in a surprise result at Wembley, but some will feel they should have been given a bit more help here as Sterling was perhaps lucky to stay on the pitch…

“We’re not doctors of course we don’t know” You don’t have to be a doctor to see that Sterling stamped on Mustafi’s ankle and knees him in the hamstring ? pic.twitter.com/dvtBe1kAWI — ZAG-KAG (@1811MAG) July 18, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

See the video above as Sterling not only stamps on Mustafi’s leg, but also digs his knee into the German’s thigh on the way down.

The commentators oddly brush it off, but this really could have been a lot worse for Mustafi and Sterling should have got in trouble for such dangerous play.