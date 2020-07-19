“The worst season of my career”: Real Madrid star makes humble admission despite winning the La Liga title

There was always going to a be a big problem at Real Madrid when it came to replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, mainly for his goals but also his talismanic effect on the team.

You could see after his departure that the players were looking around for someone to step up and make a difference, but the truth was that they couldn’t replace him with just one player.

They needed more of the team to step up to both create and score goals, so Eden Hazard looked like the perfect addition to the team.

He’s a player who loves to get on the ball and makes things happen, but his first season was blighted by injury, alleged weight issues and patchy form.

He was brilliant after the Covid-19 shutdown and played a huge role in Real winning the title, but he’s humble enough to recognise it wasn’t his best season.

Some of his recent comments were reported by Franceinfo, and it’s surprising to hear him be so honest:

“This year, it is is collectively that we won this title, because I, at the individual level, I have surely had the worst season of my career “

In many ways this could be a good thing for Real, is shows the Belgian knows he needs to improve and that can only help the team next season.

It’s also easy to be magnanimous when you’ve won the league, but it will be exciting to see him next season if he stays fit and has some kind of pre-season.