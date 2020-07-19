Kieran Tierney explains controversial celebration in Arsenal dressing room after beating Man City

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has explained why he controversially gave the cameraman the finger in a photo of the team’s dressing room celebrations yesterday.

Tierney was superb for the Gunners in their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, with the Scotland international setting up the second goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, there was also some controversy afterwards as Tierney seemed to be celebrating in a less than professional manner.

See the pic above as the former Celtic man can be seen swearing at the camera, but he later took to Twitter to explain this rude gesture…

Tierney says this was a private joke he had with the Arsenal kitman and that he didn’t know it would be going out on social media.

The 23-year-old apologised, and I suppose we won’t know much more about it than that, though of course most Gooners won’t care.

Arsenal were good value for their win over City, and will now face either Manchester United or Chelsea in the FA Cup final.