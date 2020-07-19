Video: Bruno Fernandes gets his goal with a late penalty vs Chelsea

Plenty of Man United fans will be wondering why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to change so many things for their semi final against Chelsea today.

Not only did he change the shape, but he brought in a lot of the fringe players who let him down and Chelsea are well worth their place in the final.

The only bright spot was Bruno Fernandes who still buzzed about the midfield and created chances, and at least he got his goal with a late penalty:

Pictures from beIn sports

It’s a weird technique that will always look ridiculous if he misses, and the goal has probably come too late to spark a comeback.