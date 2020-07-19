Video: Champions League boost for Man United as Spurs take the lead following hesitant Leicester defending

Earlier in the season it looked like Leicester would be pushing Man City for second spot in the league – now they appear to be fighting just to retain a Champions League place.

Things have started badly today as they’ve gone down early against Spurs, and Brendan Rodgers won’t be happy with the defending here:

GOAL FOR TOTTENHAM! Son cuts inside and his shot ricochets off James Justin and past Schmeichel.

It’s all too hesitant, one player is easily turned and just falls over, while Justin looks unsure about his block and all he can do is divert it past his keeper and into the net.

If Leicester fail to win here then it would put Man United in pole position to move ahead of them into fourth place with only one game to go.