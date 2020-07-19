Video: Clever Suarez leaves Lionel Messi to make it 5-0 vs Alaves with fine volley

In the 74th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Deportivo Alaves, Barcelona made it 5-0 thanks to another goal that was crafted by Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Attack-minded Alba was left in acres of space on the left flank and punished Alaves for their mishap by floating a dangerous cross into the box.

Suarez showed his selfless nature by leaving the ball for Messi, who tucked the ball into the back of the net at the far post with a lovely volley.

The Argentine talisman has also bagged an assist in today’s clash, Messi’s earlier goal was a composed finish after tricking the goalkeeper with a fake shot.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s second of the game below:

30th goal of the season, Second of the game for Lionel Messi Assisted by @JordiAlba 5-0! pic.twitter.com/Zdl3bBw7ka — BT Media (@MediaBarcaTimes) July 19, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Quique Setien’s side have looked unstoppable in the final third today, the Blaugrana need to be producing these kind of performances on a more consistent basis though.

They’ve missed out on the title because they often struggle to break down teams that perhaps don’t give them the licence to dominate with the ball like this.