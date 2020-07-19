Menu

Video: Disaster for Leicester as two quickfire Harry Kane goals leave them 3-0 down at Spurs

There is an obvious pattern with Brendan Rodgers and his managerial roles – the wheels always come off, so it just depends if he can get another job before he’s found out and sacked.

Unfortunately for Leicester they’ve crashed at exactly the wrong time, and they look set for a heavy defeat from Spurs as Harry Kane struck twice in quick succession:

Pictures from RMC and NBC

Leicester keep allowing themselves to be caught on the counter attack and although the third goal is a quality strike, they can only blame themselves here.

The Champions League race could be even more interesting now as they do face Man United on the final day, but this defeat could really hurt their goal difference too.

