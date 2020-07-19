Video: Former Man United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard scores with a BULLET header for Helsingborgs

There are fewer things in football that are more exciting than a goalkeeper coming up for a late corner.

For some reason the ball is always played towards them, and the scenes are always fantastic if they somehow manage to score.

Former Man United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard now plays for Helsingborg in Sweden, and he produced this fine bullet header to equalise for his team this afternoon:

KLASSAVSLUT av Helsingborgs målvakt Lindegaard till 2-2! pic.twitter.com/7vv8HnBc6d — Dplay Sport ?? (@Dplay_Sport) July 19, 2020

Footage from Dplay

He let’s himself down by trying to be too cool with his celebration, but it’s still brilliant to see.