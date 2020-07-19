Menu

Video: Giroud fires Chelsea into lead vs Man United after showing brilliant movement in the box

In the final stages of first-half stoppage time in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-finals clash against Manchester United, the Blues found themselves in the lead thanks to Olivier Giroud.

The Red Devils struggled to keep Chelsea at bay in the wide areas for the entire first-half, Cesar Azpilicueta found himself in space on the right flank and fired a low cross into the box.

Experienced target-man Giroud showed his natural instinct to dart past Victor Lindelof with some superb movement in the box and poked the ball into the back of the net.

Out-of-form David de Gea perhaps should’ve done better to keep the effort out of the net, the Spaniard should have reacted stronger to what was happening at his near post.

Giroud has been in phenomenal form since English football’s restart, this makes it five goals for the 33-year-old from just eight outings over this period.

