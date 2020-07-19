Video: Giroud fires Chelsea into lead vs Man United after showing brilliant movement in the box

In the final stages of first-half stoppage time in Chelsea’s FA Cup semi-finals clash against Manchester United, the Blues found themselves in the lead thanks to Olivier Giroud.

The Red Devils struggled to keep Chelsea at bay in the wide areas for the entire first-half, Cesar Azpilicueta found himself in space on the right flank and fired a low cross into the box.

Experienced target-man Giroud showed his natural instinct to dart past Victor Lindelof with some superb movement in the box and poked the ball into the back of the net.

Out-of-form David de Gea perhaps should’ve done better to keep the effort out of the net, the Spaniard should have reacted stronger to what was happening at his near post.

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Riqui Puig is the first Barcelona player not named Messi to achieve this in over two years Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes left in agony after being kicked in private parts by Chelsea captain Azpilicueta Liverpool effectively ruled out of race to sign exciting winger after £135m valuation set

Giroud has been in phenomenal form since English football’s restart, this makes it five goals for the 33-year-old from just eight outings over this period.