Video: Harry Maguire own-goal gives Chelsea 3-0 lead vs Man United after sloppy defending

In the 73rd minute of today’s FA Cup semi-finals clash between Manchester United and Chelsea, the Blues made it 3-0 by once again exposing the Red Devils’ struggles in defending on the flanks.

Leaving Chelsea’s full-backs led to Frank Lampard’s side taking the lead on the brink of halftime, and the third goal of the game came from the exact same kind of defensive shortcomings.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was lax as Mason Mount was free to slip the ball into the marauding Marcos Alonso’s path, the left wing-back then drilled a low cross into the six-yard box.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger dove down to poke the ball into the back of the net, but his effort ended up being turned over the line by Harry Maguire.

Take a look at the goal that’s sealed the Blues a place in the FA Cup final:

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has his work cut out, the Norwegian needs to make sure the Red Devils bounce back in their final league games of the season and don’t slip in the top four race.