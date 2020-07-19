Video: Leganes relegated after Real Madrid survive late VAR penalty decision

Just when you though any controversy surrounding VAR and Real Madrid was over this season, it’s had it’s say in the relegation race too.

Real Madrid are worthy winners of La Liga but they have benefited from some very generous penalty decisions this season.

Leganes needed a win to survive tonight, and they had this great shout for a penalty late in the game:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Jovic’s head is turned when the ball strikes his arm but he purposely leads with it and leaves it in there to block the ball going past, so it’s a harsh decision.

If Leganes scored that they would’ve stayed up, and it will be a tough one to take. They also had to deal with losing Martin Braithwaite outside the transfer window and not being able to sign a replacement, so they should feel hard done by.