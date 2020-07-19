Video: Lionel Messi scores for Barcelona vs Alaves after fooling keeper with fake shot

In the 32nd minute of Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season, Sergi Roberto had the ball on the right flank and floated the ball into talent Riqui Puig’s path.

Puig controlled the ball before laying it off to Lionel Messi, where the superstar wasted no time in showing his brilliance.

The Argentine star effortlessly glided past a defender before tricking Alaves’ goalkeeper with a fake shot, before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Messi grabbed his goal not long after providing wonderkid Ansu Fati with the perfect opportunity to fire Quique Setien’s side into the lead.

Take a look at the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s effort below:

Lionel Messi’s 24th league goal of the season. 45th goal involvement ??pic.twitter.com/ANJ0Pfrwf9 — Liam ?? (@LiamQPRFC_) July 19, 2020

Pictures from ESPN and beIN Sports.

Messi now has three more goals than Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema, this strike should secure the La Liga Golden Boot for the Barcelona attacker.