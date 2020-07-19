Menu

Video: Luiz Suarez scores header after lovely Barcelona team move vs Alaves spearheaded by Messi

FC Barcelona
In the 43rd minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Deportivo Alaves, Lionel Messi picked up the ball deep before skipping forward for Quique Setien’s side.

The superstar attacker effortlessly beat an Alaves player with some skill before floating the ball into the marauding Jordi Alba’s path – the full-back then played it across to Luis Suarez with a volleyed pass.

The Uruguayan striker was left free in the middle of the box and made no mistake by heading the ball into the back of the net, rounding off a wonderful team move.

Messi has now played a key role in all three of Barcelona’s goal this afternoon, the six-time ballon D’or winner assisted Ansu Fati’s opener and scored a composed goal himself.

It’s a shame that Barcelona couldn’t unlock this free-flowing attacking style when they had the chance to win the title.

