Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes left in agony after being kicked in private parts by Chelsea captain Azpilicueta

In the 23rd minute of Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-finals clash against Chelsea, Bruno Fernandes was left in pure agony after being kicked in the private parts.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta came across the playmaker with an outstretched leg in an attempt to win the ball, but ended up striking Fernandes right in the groin.

The Portuguese star was in pain for some time, even receiving treatment from United’s physio before eventually getting back to his feet.

Take a look at the painful incident below:

Azpilicueta was not punished for the incident, there’s no signs to suggest that the ace meant to do this intentionally.