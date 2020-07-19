Video: Marco Asensio puts Leganes on the brink of relegation with a classy finish for Real Madrid

Leganes have done well to put themselves in a position to survive the drop, but a win over Real Madrid on the final day was always going to be a huge ask.

They did manage to get themselves level just before the break, but Marco Asensio has put Real back in front with a classy finish:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Asensio has missed a lot of this season through injury so these games are mostly about getting ready for next year, but he’s looked impressive in his recent outings.

As for Leganes, they will need a miracle to find a way to win the game now.