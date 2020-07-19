Video: Nelson Semedo’s brilliant finish after clever Riqui Puig assist for Barcelona vs Alaves

In the 56th minute of Barcelona’s final La Liga encounter against Deportivo Alaves, Nelson Semedo got himself on the scoresheet after combining with Riqui Puig.

Semedo stayed in a dangerous position after passing the ball to his teammates and his decision soon paid off, talented midfielder Riqui Puig slipped the Portuguese star in with a clever pass.

The full-back took a touch before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the full-back’s goal below:

GOAL – 57' Nelson Semedo scores vs Alaves. 0-4. pic.twitter.com/MB9rSc2eTh — OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) July 19, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Payback”: These Arsenal fans say why they want to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final ‘Please don’t lose for the 4th time’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup vs rivals Man United “Messed up”: These Man United fans react as Solskjaer rests three big names against Chelsea

After a difficult run-in to the La Liga season, Barcelona will be hoping that today’s free-flowing performance gives the side the momentum needed to beat Napoli in the Champions League next month.