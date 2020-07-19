Video: Sergio Ramos heads Real Madrid into the lead vs Leganes with his 11th league goal of the season

There’s nothing much on the line for Real Madrid tonight, but Leganes really need to win if they want to have a chance of staying up.

They’ve made the worst possible start tonight after they gave Sergio Ramos the freedom of the box to pick his spot and head it past the keeper:

Sergio Ramos still can't stop scoring! ? Leganes must win against Real Madrid to have any chance of staying in LaLiga, so that's not the start they'd have wanted ? pic.twitter.com/KKQhQho0tu — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 19, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

Sergio Ramos has been in fantastic goal scoring form this season, and this is actually his 11th league goal of the season.

This means he’s scored more than a few established strikers, and it’s a huge reason for Real winning the league.