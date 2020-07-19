Video: Shane Byrne scores for Brackley Town DIRECTLY FROM KICK OFF against Gateshead

We’ve all seen that goalkeepers don’t pay a lot of attention from kick offs, but rarely do you see a player have a shot to test that out.

This effort from Shane Byrne is even better than usual, because the keeper is there and watching, but it’s such a fine effort that dips into the top corner and leaves him with no chance:

Some goal by Shane Byrne for Brackley Town in the National League North play-offs pic.twitter.com/at4PQR4lnv — James Dart (@James_Dart) July 19, 2020

Just to make this even better, it’s right on the stroke of half time after his team had just conceded, so this is the ultimate way to flip momentum before the break.