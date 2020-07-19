Video: Shocking error from David de Gea gifts Chelsea a two goal lead

Fingers may have been pointed at David de Gea for the first Chelsea goal this afternoon, but there’s no doubt that this is his fault.

Mason Mount hits a reasonable effort from distance that shouldn’t trouble anyone, but de Gea somehow manages to allow it through him and into the net:

Pictures from beIN Sports

Not only does this leave Man United up against it in their quest to reach the final, but you have to think there will also be renewed called for Dean Henderson to play next season.