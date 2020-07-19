Video: Watch £80m Harry Maguire at his worst with some clumsy and horrible play for Man United vs Chelsea

Harry Maguire was always going to have a target on his back after Man United spent so much money on him, and the jury is still out on his signing.

Sky Sports confirmed that Man United paid £80m to sign him from Leicester City, but he’s incredibly inconsistent for such an expensive player.

He usually looks good in the air but he struggled against Olivier Giroud today, while this piece of play sums up how bad he can be:

Harry Maguire. The man, the myth, the legend. £80m. pic.twitter.com/k5aF0aPf3M — Real Talk Manchester City ?? (@RealTalkMCFC) July 19, 2020

Not only does he take several unnecessarily touches, but he crowns it off by running into his own player and then gives the ball away in a dangerous area.