With the 2019/20 Premier League season virtually done and dusted, focus will soon turn to transfers in and out of clubs and contract renewals.

One of those still to be agreed is for the Gunners’ two-goal hero against Manchester City, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

He showed again when up against Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers that he’s worth every penny. Two chances, two goals.

Were they to allow the Gabonese to move on to pastures new, a new striker with the same qualities isn’t likely to come cheaply, so it’s surely within the north Londoner’s best interests to pay Aubameyang the going rate.

Former England captain and the best striker of his generation, Alan Shearer believes that there’s one thing that could ensure the player signs on the dotted line for his final contract in professional football.

“His contract is up in 12 months’ time and looks like the saga of whether he signs a new deal could drag on through the summer,” Shearer wrote in The Sun.

“Sixty-six goals in 93 starts is quite some record for a team who have not exactly been flying.

“One of the many impressive things about Aubameyang is he has still got that blistering pace, even at 31. I suspect Arsenal winning the Cup could help persuade him to stay.”

Whether Shearer is barking up the wrong tree or not, Arsenal do have to get their skates on if they want the player in the red and white next season.

If it’s known that he’s available there’ll surely be no shortage of takers, and that could hurt Arsenal’s renaissance under Mikel Arteta.