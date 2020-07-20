Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confident of convincing players to join ‘really attractive’ Gunners

According to the Guardian, Mikel Arteta has admitted after Arsenal’s win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals that the Gunners will not struggle to convince transfer targets to join.

The Spaniard suggested as such when quizzed on whether the prospect of Arsenal being without European football next season would hinder the club’s ability to land ideal targets.

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League, they’d need to be flawless in their remaining two games and results to go their way in order to snatch qualification for the Europa League.

The Gunners however can get themselves a ticket to the competition by beating London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Arteta firmly believes that Arsenal’s history, values, fanbase and stadium are all factors that still make the Gunners a ‘really attractive’ destination for players.

Here’s what the former Arsenal captain turned boss had to say on convincing players to join:

“I don’t think we should bring players that need a lot of convincing,”

“The feeling I get when I talk to a lot of people is that the players still want to come to the club because of the history, the way we do things, our values, the fans we have, our stadium.”

“That’s a really attractive thing, that’s my feeling.”

Arsenal have suffered years of mediocrity and with an encouraging start by Arteta, the hierarchy need to back the Spaniard in an effort to reestablish themselves as a Champions League side soon.

Arteta has always stood firm on the matter that he will not oversee the recruitment of players that ‘need a lot of convincing’, which might be exactly what the club needs – they need to target hungry and passionate footballers that can help them on their mission.

The Gunners should continue to strengthen in the next transfer window, despite plenty of additions over the last year, the side need to put their all into achieving success with the current group of players.