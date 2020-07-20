Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has broke some Arsenal fans’ hearts with his latest update on reported Gunners target Malang Sarr, claiming that Bundesliga and Serie A clubs are in talks with the ace.

Marca reported earlier this month that Arsenal have already made an offer to sign the 21-year-old, with German giants RB Leipzig also said to have made an approach for the talent.

The Sun report that Mikel Arteta is keen on recruiting a central defender this summer, they also claim that the Gunners’ decision to act on their interest on Sarr late has seen them fall behind in the race.

When quizzed by an Arsenal supporter on the north London outfit’s apparent swoops for defenders Dayot Upamecano and Sarr, Romano fired back with his update that serves as a blow to the Gunners…

No updates abt Upamecano mate. And Malang Sarr is in talks with Bundesliga/Serie A clubs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

Sarr has just left boyhood club Nice after failing to reach terms with the Ligue 1 outfit over a new deal, the France Under-21s star is one of the nation’s best defensive prospects and has plenty of offers.

Arsenal’s decision to enter the race to sign the talent could prove to be costly, nabbing a talent like this – who has already made more than 100 appearances in Ligue 1 – on a free is an absolute bargain.

Much has been made in the media of the Gunners’ restricted transfer budget for the next window, so a signing like this would be ideal.

Can Arsenal regain footing in this transfer battle, perhaps the side should do their best to flex the bigger platform and spending power that comes with Premier League clubs to convince the starlet.