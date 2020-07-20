As one door closes another one opens, and that’s precisely the case for former Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, who is heading back to La Liga to take up a new managerial post.

Although the Spaniard started well at the Emirates Stadium, taking the Gunners on a lengthy unbeaten run, things soon turned sour and he was eventually replaced by Freddie Ljungberg on an interim basis and then by Mikel Arteta permanently.

Villarreal, despite finishing fifth in the Spanish top flight and qualifying for the Europa League, have sacked their coach, Javi Calleja, and will soon appoint Emery in his place, according to Deportes Cuatro, cited by Football Espana.

Emery at least has form in La Liga, particularly during his time at Sevilla where he took the side to three successive Europa League titles.

There’s no language barrier to be concerned about, only ensuring his new players work hard and to his meticulous demands.

Though he can be exhaustingly pedantic, Emery leaves no stone unturned when it comes to monitoring the opposition.

If he can take the Yellow Submarine to the heady heights, he’ll be feted as a saviour of sorts.