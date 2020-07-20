Menu

Arsenal transfer update: Gunners waiting for Thomas Partey contract decision

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly waiting for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to make a decision on signing a new contract with his current club.

The Gunners have long been linked with the Ghana international, and CaughtOffside previously reported on Mikel Arteta being keen on a deal despite concerns over being able to afford the player.

MORE: Arsenal could strike bargain transfer, these fans praise it as “no brainer”

Partey has shone in his time with Atletico Madrid and makes sense as a top target for a club like Arsenal right now, with Arteta in need of improving his options in the middle of the park after a disappointing season.

It seems there’s not been much progress on a move for Partey, however, with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano explaining that Arsenal are waiting to find out if the 27-year-old will decide to extend his stay with Atletico…

More Stories / Latest News

Romano has also given some insight into changes Arsenal could make in midfield, with the out-of-form Matteo Guendouzi possibly set to be key in the club’s pursuit of new signings.

See below as Romano claims the north Londoners have been offering the Frenchman around to teams for possible swap deals…

More Stories Thomas Partey