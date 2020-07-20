Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could reportedly make a huge transfer U-turn following the fine performance of David Luiz in the FA Cup semi-final victory against Manchester City.

The Gunners earned a surprise 2-0 win thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and will now face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on August 1st.

As well as Aubameyang, however, Luiz put in a strong display to win the Man of the Match award, and it seems it could now persuade Arteta that he doesn’t need to go into the market for a new centre-back signing this summer, according to the Daily Star.

This seems a bit of a gamble given that Luiz, as well as the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, have not been too impressive for most of this season.

Only recently, Luiz made two mistakes in the league defeat away to City, and the Brazilian is also not getting any younger, so might only have another season left at the highest level.

Arsenal have youngster William Saliba returning from loan next season, but another new addition is surely still needed at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Arteta’s side may not even qualify for Europe as things stand, so need to make major changes after this hugely disappointing season, even if they could still be on course to win a trophy.