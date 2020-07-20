Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly both look set to miss out on the transfer of a hugely exciting young talent.

The Premier League giants were both recently linked as being among the admirers of West Ham wonderkid Benicio Baker-Boaitey by German outlet Sport1.

That report also claimed Bayern Munich were after the teenager, however, and it now looks like his next move will be to the Bundesliga, following a number of English youngsters who’ve done similar in recent years.

The Sun claim Baker-Boaitey will be travelling to Germany for talks this week, with Bayern looking in a strong position to snap up the exciting Hammers starlet.

This is a blow for the likes of United and Liverpool, both of whom have done well in recent times to develop young players and promote them to their first-team.

This is a particularly important part of the tradition at Old Trafford, with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing his commitment to it by promoting the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams and James Garner during his time in charge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, invested in similarly exciting young players last summer with moves for Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg, and Baker-Boaitey could have been another top addition to help Jurgen Klopp build for the future.

After the success of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, however, it’s not too surprising that young English players view a move abroad as a good way to launch their careers.