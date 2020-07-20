Lionel Messi breaks yet another scoring record as Barcelona thrash Alaves

Lionel Messi has made Spanish football history once again following Barcelona’s 5-0 thrashing of Alaves on the final day of La Liga.

The Argentine was in superb form to score twice and pick up an assist, meaning he’s now won his seventh Pichichi Trophy – the top scorer in La Liga award.

As noted by Barcelona’s official Twitter account below, this is the first time a player has won the prize on seven occasions…

IT'S OFFICIAL! Leo #Messi wins the 2019-20 Pichichi Trophy, the seventh of his career, a new, all-time @LaLigaEN record! ? pic.twitter.com/laAlgFMeAT — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 19, 2020

This is a quite stunning record set by Messi, who has also been top scorer in Spain in 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 and now this season.

Somewhat surprisingly, despite Messi’s long-running rivalry with former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese forward only ever won the Pichichi three times during his Bernabeu career.

Less surprisingly, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the award for the last decade, with Luis Suarez the only other player to win it since 2010.

Barca may not have won La Liga this season, but Messi had another memorable campaign as he also broke the record for assists in the Spanish top division, with 21 in total.