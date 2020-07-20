Borussia Dortmund have officially announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in a blow to Manchester United.

As previously reported by ESPN, Dortmund and Man Utd were in a battle to sign Bellingham after his superb form in the Championship this season.

Dortmund players channelled The Beatles with a little song to welcome their new signing – what else could it be other than the classic Hey Jude?

Bellingham will now hope to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by forging a successful career in Germany after leaving England at a young age.

Bellingham certainly looks to have similar potential, and could have been an exciting addition to United’s squad if they’d managed to win the race for his signature.

Still, if the 17-year-old can continue to impress, one imagines we won’t have heard the last of rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford and other big clubs.