Bundesliga side willing to sell Liverpool defensive midfield target for €50m

According to Goal’s Ronan Murphy via RP, Borussia Monchengladbach have set a €50m price tag for talented defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Murphy reports that Manchester City are keen on the Swiss star, whilst Football Insider reported a couple of months ago that Liverpool have reignited their longstanding interest in the ace.

Football Insider claim that the champions have been in contact with the 23-year-old’s representatives, but it’s hinted that the Reds don’t see the ace as immediate target, rather a long-term option.

€50m would certainly be a difficult fee for the Reds to stump up at this moment in time, with much being made in the media of the side’s restricted budget due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Borussia Mönchengladbach are prepared to sell Denis Zakaria for €50m, with Manchester City interested in the midfielder, according to the RP. #BMG #MCFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 20, 2020

One of our writers recently dove in to why Zakaria is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Bundesliga, whilst suggesting that Arsenal should make a move for the ace to boost their ranks.

Zakaria has made 31 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists, the ace’s solid performances have helped Monchengladbach secure Champions League football.

The Switzerland international has also made a fair few appearances in a traditional central midfield role and can even be deployed as a centre-back – making him a real attractive option to top clubs.

Zakaria is certainly shaping up to become one of Europe’s top midfield anchor men, he’d make for a fine long-term successor to the likes of Fabinho or even Jordan Henderson.

With rivals Manchester City circling though, Liverpool could lose out on the ace to their rivals, the Reds will be hoping that Zakaria stays put with Monchengladbach for at least another year.