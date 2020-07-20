Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz in a deal likely to cost a total of around €80million.

According to The Athletic, personal terms are close to being agreed for Havertz to move to Stamford Bridge, with the player keen on the move and the Blues currently the only club willing to pay what’s required for the deal, with talks going well over the details of his contract.

The Germany international looks a superb young talent and would represent a hugely exciting purchase for Chelsea, who could do with a player like him as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

The west London giants were dealt the blow of losing Hazard to Real Madrid whilst under a transfer ban last summer, and have certainly made amends this year by already agreeing deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Havertz would be another quality signing to boost Chelsea’s squad for next season, with Frank Lampard doing well with a youthful squad this season, even if a top four finish is not yet absolutely guaranteed.

Lampard’s side are in a strong position, however, and also have an FA Cup final with Arsenal coming up after beating Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley yesterday.

Adding the likes of Havertz, Werner and Ziyech to their squad should help CFC become more serious Premier League title contenders next season.