Chelsea to decide final summer transfer budget this week with Havertz bid expected

According to reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s board will outline their final summer budget for transfers this week amid news that a swoop for German sensation Kai Havertz is imminent.

The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Monday morning that the Blues are close to sealing a deal for the 21-year-old that would be worth €80m, including add-ons.

Sky reporter Angelo Mangiante has since claimed that the west London outfit will launch a transfer bid for the ace in the coming days, with the ace already agreeing personal terms.

Following today’s slew of updates on Havertz, German outlet Kicker describe the star attacker’s move to Chelsea as ‘imminent’.

Havertz is still pushing to leave Bayer Leverkusen and he’d like to join Chelsea, confirmed.

During this week Chelsea board will decide also about their final budget for transfers (after signing Werner).

As well as the apparent significant interest in Havertz, Goal recently reported that the Blues are increasingly considering the addition of a new centre-back in the next transfer window.

Goal also reiterate Chelsea’s interest in making England international Ben Chilwell their long-term solution at left-back.

Goal state that the London giants look set to face competition from Manchester City in particular this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen on bolstering the Citizens’ backline.

The Blues sit third in the Premier League table with two games remaining, they need to keep up the momentum to secure Champions League qualification – with Manchester United and Leicester amongst a three-team battle for just two top four places.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking ranks ahead of next season with the pre-agreed signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Blues should now focus on strengthening at the back.

Frank Lampard’s side have leaked goals this season, they’ll struggle to reestablish themselves as title challengers and a force in Europe without tightening things up in defence.