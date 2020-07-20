Chelsea fans will no doubt already be aware of today’s major transfer rumours as it looks like Kai Havertz’s move to Stamford Bridge is very nearly done.

Various reports have given details on Havertz’s situation, with The Athletic claiming he’s closing in on a move to the Blues, which has been echoed by German outlet Kicker.

Elsewhere, Sky journalist Angelo Mangiante claims an official bid is imminent and that the Germany international has made up his mind that he wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Click here to see our analysis of how Havertz might fit in at Chelsea next season, and which surprise player might have to be worried about his place in Frank Lampard’s side as a result.

Next, Chelsea are being linked strongly again with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a poor season at Stamford Bridge and it’s little surprise to see Goal claiming Lampard is looking at a major upgrade in that position.

It may be tricky, however, for CFC to afford Oblak’s £110million release clause, even if the club do manage to find a buyer for Kepa, which is far from a given.

Finally, there’s also been a Ben Chilwell transfer update, with some explanation as to why that deal seems to have stalled.

According to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, speaking to TalkChelsea, Leicester City’s asking price for Chilwell is currently too high for Chelsea.

The England international could cost as much as £80m, though it’s also been suggested that talks have taken place over a £60m deal.