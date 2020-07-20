Real Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a surprise bid to seal the transfer of Inter Milan attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen only joined Inter from Tottenham back in January, but it seems the Denmark international’s slow start to life at the San Siro has already led to his future coming into some doubt.

Real Madrid are now on alert as Antonio Conte is seemingly prepared to let Eriksen leave already, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The report claims Los Blancos are ready to offer around €60million for the former Spurs playmaker, who could be a fine long-term replacement for ageing midfield maestro Luka Modric.

Of course, that depends on Eriksen getting back to his best, with the 28-year-old certainly looking a world class performer for most of his time in the Premier League.

It may be that the style of play at Inter is not for him, or else he’s just been slow to settle after moving mid-season, which is rarely ideal.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Real can tempt Inter into what may well be a risky sale already.