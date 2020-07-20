Kai Havertz Chelsea transfer imminent, bid expected in days as “talks ongoing very fast”

The Kai Havertz Chelsea transfer may be nearing its conclusion after developments today.

It was reported earlier by The Athletic that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Havertz, and there have been further updates from other sources.

The Germany international is now said to want a move to Stamford Bridge and not anywhere else, with a bid expected in days and “talks ongoing very fast”, according to Sky reporter Angelo Mangiante on Twitter…

Personal terms have already been agreed.

Kai #Haverts just wants to join #Chelsea. No other team.

In a few days there will be the official bid from Chelsea to find the agreement with Bayern Leverkusen around €80M.

Talks ongoing very fast. #CFC @SkySport#Transfers pic.twitter.com/nihkW29QOr — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 20, 2020

As well as that, Kicker describe Havertz’s move to Chelsea as “imminent”, with all signs pointing towards the 21-year-old being officially announced very soon.

CFC fans will be thrilled with this, as Havertz is truly one of the most exciting young players in world football and should form part of an exciting new-look attack alongside fellow big-name summer signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

It’s somewhat surprising that Chelsea have been given what seems to be a clear run at such a huge talent, with Dean Jones of Bleacher Report admitting to being baffled by this in an interview with TalkChelsea.

Meanwhile, Havertz was advised by former Premier League and Germany defender Christian Ziege to remain with Leverkusen for one more season – advice it seems he’s not going to be taking.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this month, Ziege said: “If it comes to the future I would say yes (to a Premier League move), but for now I would tell him to stay another season at Leverkusen and prove for another season that he is a fantastic player.

“He is so talented, but I would tell him to stay another season and then make a big step. But it’s difficult to say that from outside, it might be that going to Chelsea is good…”