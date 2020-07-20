Dani Ceballos drops major hint over permanent Arsenal transfer

Dani Ceballos has given a clear indication that he’d be keen to seal a permanent transfer to Arsenal after spending time on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

The Spain international got off to a slow start with the Gunners but is now impressing more and more in every game after moving into a slightly new role under Mikel Arteta.

Ceballos has spoken about his situation in an interview with Sky Sports, saying he enjoys playing a more deep-lying midfield role in front of the defence, whilst also saying it would be convenient for him to spend more time at Arsenal so he doesn’t have to adjust to a new club or manager.

“We know it’s a plus for us to have someone next to the pitch (Arteta) who can see things we can’t see at certain moments, and he can communicate with us much quicker now that there is nobody in the stadium,” Ceballos said.

“He is using me in a position which is unusual for me, as a pivot in front of the defence next to Granit (Xhaka), so I think it’s good that he is helping. Someone who is looking at the pitch from the outside can see all 22 players and give better advice about the best positions to be in.”

On his future, he said: “The truth is I’m very happy at Arsenal. It’s a club in which I already have a year of experience, so it would be very easy to return. I wouldn’t have to adapt to a new league or new club with a different manager and players.

“I think it would be a good step for me. But like I said, my future depends on Real Madrid and right now I don’t know their decision.”

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping their club can strike a deal with Real Madrid to either extend his loan or keep him on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old is young and only just starting to show what he can do, so will surely only continue to get better after this promising start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

It took some time for Ceballos to adapt, but he admits the physicality of the English game was a factor in that, but that he now feels like he’s improved that side of his game.

He said: “Spanish football is much more tactical and technical, whereas English football is a lot more physical. Here, the top teams – Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United – are also the most physical.

“I found it difficult to adapt to that and get used to the rhythm of the game, which was more or less what I expected because I knew the speed was going to be very high. But after my injury, I came back and reached a very good level. Since then, I think I’ve made a lot of progress physically as well as technically.”