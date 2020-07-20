Chelsea finally seem to have given up on their pursuit of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, with the Foxes not expected to budge from their £80m valuation.

According to Kicker and cited by the Daily Express, Atalanta’s Robin Gosens has shot to the top of Frank Lampard’s wish list this summer, and the outlet report that the player comes in at a much more palatable £27.1m.

With the player known to excel in either the left-back or left-sided midfield role, he could become a real asset for Lampard, and in today’s market, even taking into account the lower valuations of players because of the coronavirus, that’s still a bargain.

He has nine goals and eight assists in his 30 league appearances this season per transfermarkt, and it’s that sort of output which would ensure the Blues have an attacking threat from all areas as they look to dominate domestically and in Europe.

At 26, he’s also just coming into his prime as a player, but he already has the requisite top level experience.

Further, the squad that Lampard is building looks set to be one of the most exciting in the Premier League, and Gosens certainly fits into that category.