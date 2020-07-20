Kai Havertz reportedly looks to be on his way to Chelsea, according to latest transfer rumours on the Bayer Leverkusen star.

However, it seems the Germany international had a move to Real Madrid in mind before being convinced by talks with manager Frank Lampard, according to The Athletic.

Havertz looks a huge talent, and it looks increasingly like he’s going to become Chelsea’s latest exciting purchase this summer, following deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

According to The Athletic, despite his idea of playing for Real Madrid, the project going on at Stamford Bridge under Lampard, as well as his individual role in the team, managed to convince him the move was the right one, and changing his mind about allowing more time for other clubs to potentially join the running.

This certainly reflects well on Lampard, and Chelsea fans will be thrilled at the ambition the club are showing in this summer’s transfer market.

The Blues were never really in the Premier League title race this season and still don’t have Champions League qualification wrapped up, so signings like this are surely needed to take the club forward.

Lampard has done impressive work considering he lost Eden Hazard whilst under a transfer ban last summer, getting this youthful team to the FA Cup final and on the brink of a top four finish.

One can only imagine what CFC’s promising young manager will do with talents like Havertz, Werner and Ziyech in his squad next term.