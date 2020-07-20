Chelsea must reportedly pay the £110million release clause of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if they are to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Slovenia international has shown himself to be one of the finest shot-stoppers in the world in recent times, and it’s clear he’d be an upgrade on the unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to Goal, Chelsea may struggle to afford Oblak due to his high asking price, with the club also likely to find it tricky raising cash from the sale of Kepa.

The report links the Spain international with Valencia, though that would likely be on an initial loan move.

Chelsea fans will surely hope something can be sorted here, with Oblak looking just the kind of player the club needs if they are to move forward and close the gap on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Blues will have seen how much Liverpool improved with the big-money signing of Alisson in 2018, and Oblak looks good enough to have a similar impact.

CFC were recently strongly linked with Oblak by the Daily Mirror, but it remains to be seen how realistic this deal is after the big money spent on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already this summer, while Kicker claim they’re also set to seal an imminent deal for Kai Havertz.