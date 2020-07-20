Journalist on the move Liverpool would have to make to secure Thiago transfer this summer

According to an update from the Evening Standard’s Liverpool correspondent David Lynch, the Reds would need to part with a midfielder before securing a transfer swoop for Bayern’s Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool’s central midfield ranks are currently stocked with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and even promising talent Curtis Jones.

Lynch’s take isn’t very surprising at all, the value of the Reds sanctioning a move for deep-lying playmaker Thiago would be undermined if the side won’t use the Spaniard as a key first-team player.

Jurgen Klopp’s recent admission, as per the Mirror, that the Merseyside outfit won’t be spending big this summer further reiterates this point, the Reds should use their restricted budget carefully.

Not unless a midfielder leaves, from what I'm told. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) July 17, 2020

Lynch’s update on the maestro came just hours before Varsky Sports claimed that the Reds have indeed agreed personal terms with the ace, but are yet to strike a deal with the German giants.

It’s suggested that Liverpool would like to land Thiago for an initial €20m, with add-ons making the deal worth up to €35m.

It would seem wise for the Reds to only pursue a move for Thiago further if one of their current crop of midfield stars leaves.

Considering that the recruitment of the 29-year-old would seriously hinder the chances of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita kicking on for the Reds, should they really explore this transfer swoop further?