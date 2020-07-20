Liverpool are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio for around £90million.

The Reds are seemingly at risk of losing Mohamed Salah at the end of this season, according to Don Balon, and Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up the £90m-rated Asensio as an ideal replacement.

This is a somewhat surprising story as Liverpool would surely do well to keep Salah at all costs this summer, with the Egypt international proving to be one of their most important players of recent times.

On top of that, Asensio doesn’t even look like the most reliable potential replacement for Salah, with the Spain international struggling with his fitness in recent times.

In general, Asensio hasn’t quite lived up to the potential seen in him as a youngster, with the 24-year-old now approaching what should be his peak years without really showing the best of what he’s capable of yet.

It may be that LFC could improve Asensio if he joined, with Klopp tending to get many players to another level with his superb coaching.

Liverpool fans, however, would surely rather just keep Salah, and it might be wise to take these reports with a pinch of salt for now anyway.