According to reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are ‘still confident’ in securing a new contract with key midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

As per the Athletic’s James Pearce (subscription required), Jurgen Klopp is ‘desperate’ to keep hold of the Dutchman, whose contract with the Reds expires next summer.

The central midfielder has played a key role for the Reds ever since joining from Newcastle in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

Wijnaldum has chipped in with some important goals in his four years with the Merseyside outfit, including the brace he bagged in last season’s Champions League semi-finals to help overturn the Reds’ deficit against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has started all but five of his 45 appearances across all competitions this season, it’s clear that the Dutch international remains a key figure within the side.

Liverpool still confident ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confident of convincing players to join ‘really attractive’ Gunners Medical done: Tottenham reported to have completed midfielder transfer The transfer Havertz had in mind before Chelsea, and how Lampard changed his mind

Wijnaldum is the exact kind of all-around talent that has been ideal for the Reds to slot alongside the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in a midfield three.

The Liverpool fan favourite brings a high-energy style, as well a balanced skill-set and particularly advanced dribbling ability for a central midfielder.

Wijnaldum has made 184 appearances for the Reds, scoring 18 goals and bagging 16 assists, the ace has taken his game to the next level over the last couple of years.