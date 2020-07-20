Manchester United reportedly remain in pole position to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

However, the player himself must now push to leave Dortmund in order to help get this deal over the line as Man Utd could struggle to meet his current asking price of £120million, according to the Daily Mirror.

With the clubs at a deadlock, it would help United’s cause if Sancho were to make it clear he wanted to leave Germany for a move to Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.

It remains to be seen if the England international will make a fuss about moving this summer, but Red Devils fans will no doubt be hoping to see him do his bit to force Dortmund into a sale.

That said, Sancho could do well to wait another year if United miss out on the top four this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recently dropping points to Southampton and denting their hopes of Champions League qualification.

MUFC were also beaten by Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final, so won’t be winning silverware this year, showing perhaps that Sancho might do well to see how they progress in the months ahead before jumping to join them over other big clubs.

The 20-year-old is a huge talent so surely won’t be short of other offers if he bides his time a little, but from United’s point of view, they really need a signing like this to get them back to where they want to be.