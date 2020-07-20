Manchester United reportedly seem ready to gamble with their transfer plans this summer and take the risky decision to go all out for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

This move would mean, however, that the club are unlikely to be able to afford to sign any big names in defence, such as Kalidou Koulibaly, who is admired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils have just been beaten 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, and they could also miss out on a place in the top four due to their inconsistent form and some unconvincing performances in defence.

There remain question-marks over goalkeeper David de Gea in particular, but United’s defenders have also looked below-par on occasions, with the jury still out on last summer’s big signing Harry Maguire, and with the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly rarely looking good enough for a club of this size.

It seems, however, that United accept they cannot afford to sign Sancho and a big name like Koulibaly, according to the Manchester Evening News, with any centre-back signing this summer likely to be a squad player rather than a starter.