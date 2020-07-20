The time is surely up for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after he suffered another shocker of a performance against Chelsea in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 to miss out on a place in this season’s final, with De Gea arguably at fault for all three of Chelsea’s goals on the day.

The Spain international, once regarded as one of the best ‘keepers in the world and up there with the finest in Premier League history, was particularly at fault for Mason Mount’s goal for the Blues, failing to stop a low long-range effort from creeping past him at the near post.

Former United star Phil Neville says De Gea looks “unrecognisable” from the player who was so important for the club for so many years, while fellow Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer suggested it was time for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to promote Dean Henderson.

“He’s unrecognisable from the keeper who won four player of the year awards,” Neville said on MOTD, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“A confident, assured David de Gea saves all three goals today. I would be worried, his inconsistency is costing United games.”

Shearer added: “If the goalkeeper makes one mistake, or possibly two, you think you should stick with him. But it keeps happening.

“I think you only bring Dean Henderson back to Manchester United as the number one, or you keep him where he is to keep gaining experience. I think that time time has come.”

Henderson has impressed on loan at Sheffield United and looks like he could be ready to make the step up now for his parent club, especially with De Gea’s form dipping so much in recent times.