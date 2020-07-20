The latest Manchester United transfer gossip is here, with some big updates on the Jadon Sancho saga and other potential deals.

The Red Devils’ defeat to Chelsea in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final shows that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs to make changes this summer, despite the team’s improved recent form.

First up, the latest on Sancho potentially joining Man Utd comes from the Daily Mirror, who report that the club remain in pole position to sign the £120million-rated England international.

However, Sancho would need to push to leave Borussia Dortmund, who are not about to budge on their asking price, which currently looks unaffordable for United.

The 20-year-old is an elite talent who would strengthen most teams in world football, so United will hope the player does do his bit to force this transfer through.

Elsewhere, it’s reported that Solskjaer looks set to take a bit of a gamble in the transfer market this summer.

With MUFC putting everything into signing Sancho, it leaves little room for the club to spend big on a much-needed defensive signing.

The Manchester Evening News claim Solskjaer is a big admirer of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, but a deal for a new defender would most likely be a cheaper one for a squad player.

This seems a huge risk after the poor recent form of Harry Maguire, so United might do well to shift their priorities there.

Finally, Man Utd look set to be beaten to the signing of West Ham wonderkid Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

The 15-year-old is set to travel to Germany to hold talks over joining Bayern Munich, despite recent links with a move to Old Trafford.