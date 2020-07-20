Manchester City in talks with Alexis Sanchez’s agents in bid to sign star from rivals Man United

According to the Metro via Chilean newspaper La Cuarta, Manchester City have contacted Alexis Sanchez’s entourage to sound out the possible permanent signing of the ace from rivals Man United.

The Metro reiterate that the Citizens missed out on the attacker’s signing to their cross-town rivals back in January 2018, but they perhaps dodged a bullet following Sanchez’s dismal displays for United.

It’s claimed that the ace earns a staggering £400,000-a-week, Sanchez was sent on loan to Inter Milan last summer and he’s experienced a pretty decent season – he’s been on fire since the restart especially.

La Cuarta report that City’s reignited interest serves as a massive blow to Antonio Conte’s side, who are working on signing the forward permanently, with United valuing the ace at $22m (£17m).

Guardiola is certainly in the market for another wide forward after losing the dangerous Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich this summer, even so these reports are quite surprising.

One thing’s for certain regardless of the accuracy of these reports, Sanchez is firmly on Guardiola’s mind, the Catalan boss mentioned the superstar in a passionate rant last week.

Sanchez has contributed three goals and nine assists in 18 Serie A appearances this season, as well as one brilliant assist in his sole Champions League outing of the campaign.

The Chilean star has had to deal with some injury troubles this season but has come back and looked phenomenal since the restart, with two goals and seven assists in just nine league appearances.

The Metro claim that the San Siro outfit want to further extend the ace’s loan deal to have Sanchez on hand for when the Europa League resumes in August, United are still in the competition.