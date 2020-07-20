Marcus Rashford admits there’s nowhere to ‘hide’ after Man United’s disappointing defeat to Chelsea

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to admit that there’s nowhere for the Manchester United players to ‘hide’ this morning after yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The forward, who has enjoyed the best season of his professional career, is clear that the Red Devils ‘weren’t good enough’ against the Blues, with the ace adding that he’s ‘gutted’ after the defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are in a three-team battle with Chelsea and Leicester for just two remaining top four spots that would secure Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils’ final games are against relegation candidates West Ham and top four rivals Leicester, the side can’t afford another performance like the one at Wembley on Sunday.

There’s no where to hide this morning, we just weren’t good enough yesterday. I’m gutted. But we have to brush that off and prepare for 2 huge games this week. Your support is everything and we never take that for granted. We’re going to need every single one of you behind us x pic.twitter.com/KKMmtXFUXq — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 20, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: Kai Havertz transfer could signal surprise end for big name at Chelsea Chelsea to decide final summer transfer budget this week with Havertz bid expected Wonderful news as Manchester United’s Eric Bailly released from hospital after nasty head injury vs Chelsea

Solskjaer’s men have been phenomenal for the most part since the restart especially, but last week was probably the worst set of results for the club since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

United started the week out with a draw against Southampton before rallying back against Crystal Palace, but closed out with a disappointing performance against the Blues.

Each of the goals conceded yesterday came from individual errors or costly lapses in concentration…

Olivier Giroud was allowed a free run to tap in at the near post, David de Gea made a massive blunder for Mason Mount’s goal and Chelsea scored their third after United were once again lax in defending the wide areas.