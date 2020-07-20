Menu

Marcus Rashford admits there’s nowhere to ‘hide’ after Man United’s disappointing defeat to Chelsea

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to admit that there’s nowhere for the Manchester United players to ‘hide’ this morning after yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The forward, who has enjoyed the best season of his professional career, is clear that the Red Devils ‘weren’t good enough’ against the Blues, with the ace adding that he’s ‘gutted’ after the defeat.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are in a three-team battle with Chelsea and Leicester for just two remaining top four spots that would secure Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils’ final games are against relegation candidates West Ham and top four rivals Leicester, the side can’t afford another performance like the one at Wembley on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s men have been phenomenal for the most part since the restart especially, but last week was probably the worst set of results for the club since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival.

United started the week out with a draw against Southampton before rallying back against Crystal Palace, but closed out with a disappointing performance against the Blues.

Each of the goals conceded yesterday came from individual errors or costly lapses in concentration…

Olivier Giroud was allowed a free run to tap in at the near post, David de Gea made a massive blunder for Mason Mount’s goal and Chelsea scored their third after United were once again lax in defending the wide areas.

